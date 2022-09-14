Police are preparing to investigate alleged mistreatment of patients at a mental health unit in Greater Manchester.

It is understood that action is planned after an investigative journalist went undercover at The Edenfield Centre in Prestwich.

The BBC Panarama documentary team then presented evidence to Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH), which runs the site.

The unit cares for adult patients, many of whom have been to prison or sentenced to hospital orders for criminal offences, and helps them adjust back into the community.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "We are aware of the allegations and are liaising with partner agencies to safeguard vulnerable individuals and obtain all information required to open an investigation."A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust said:

"We would like to reassure patients, carers, staff, and the public that we are taking the matters raised by the BBC very seriously.""Immediate action has been taken to address the issues raised and to ensure patient safety, which is our utmost priority.

"We are liaising with partner agencies and stakeholders, including Greater Manchester Police. We are not able to comment any further on these matters at this stage."GMMH is already under scrutiny after three young people died within nine months of each other at other units at Prestwich Hospital.

Rowan Thompson, 18, died while a patient at the Gardener Unit in October 2020 Credit: MEN

Rowan Thompson, 18, died while a patient at the Gardener Unit in October 2020, followed by Charlie Millers, 17, in December 2020, and Ania Sohail, 21, in June last year.Earlier this year, GMMH commissioned an 'external report' into the three deaths.

On Tuesday last week, a pre-inquest hearing into the death of Rowan, heard that the full report would be available for the coroner to read 'on or around September 30'

Rowan died four days before standing trial charged with murdering Joanna Thompson, 50, who was stabbed 118 times at her home in Hambledon, Hampshire, on 1 July 2019.

Rowan had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Joanna Thompson, 50, who was stabbed 118 times at her home in Hambledon, Hampshire in 2019. Credit: MEN

GMMH this week indicated it did not intend to publish the report.

Asked if the review would be published, a spokesperson for GMMH said the body "always act on the wishes of the family regarding publication of reports", adding "and so in line with this we have no immediate plans to make the report public."

Samantha Millers, mum of Charlie Millers who died aged 17 Credit: MEN

Rowan's dad, Marc Thompson, and Charlie's mum, Samantha Millers, say they wanted the report publishing.

Charlie died on 7 December 2020, five days after being found unresponsive in a room at Prestwich Hospital.

An inquest into Charlie's should have been started on February 28, but was delayed due to GMMH commissioning the review.

It is now scheduled to begin on January 30 next year.

Charlie's mother, Samantha, said: "It is disgusting how we have had our inquest delayed almost a year for a report that they have not even submitted on time. It was supposed to be ready in August."Last week, sitting at Rochdale Coroner's Court, senior coroner Joanne Kearsley ordered that a copy of the review - authored by consultant psychiatrist Dr Lisa Rippon - be sent to her by September 24.

A full inquest into Rowan's death is due to begin at the end of next month.The hearing was also told that a blood test sample processed on 2 October 2020, showed Rowan was suffering from 'severe hyperkalemia' - a condition in which a person has too low a concentration of potassium in their blood. Rowan died the following day.Ms Kearsley said the inquest would look into Rowan's treatment plan and what advice doctors gave to GMMH regarding emergency treatment.

It will also look into the impact of the drug flucloxacillin, which Rowan was given just hours before dying.At a previous hearing, a lawyer representing Rowan's family revealed they had a number of concerns regarding Rowan's treatment while a patient on the Gardener Unit.

They claimed there were 'systemic issues regarding observation of patients on the unit', and that the campaign group Inquest had expressed concerns following a number of deaths, including Rowan's.The inquest into Rowan's death will be heard by a jury and is due to begin on October 24.

A second pre-inquest review into the death of Ania Sohail is due to take place on December 16th.