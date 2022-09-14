The Earl and Countess of Wessex will be in Manchester tomorrow to view the city's Book of Condolence for Her Majesty The Queen.

Their Royal Highnesses will also view some of the floral tributes in St Ann's Square and meet some of the local community volunteering at the site.

Married to the late monarch's youngest son Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie was often described as the "Queen's favourite."

Earl of Wessex with his royal siblings accompany the late Queen's coffi Credit: PA

Their relationship was said to have developed over the years, with both women supporting one another through periods of personal loss and becoming close confidants.

When the Countess’ mum passed away in 2005, the Queen offered her "immense support."

During their visit to the North West, Edward and Sophie will also visit Manchester Cathedral to light a candle in memory of the late Queen.

The late Queen meeting victims of the Arena bomb in Manchester in 2017 Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II visited Manchester many times during her 70-year reign in good times and bad.

In 2017 the Queen comforted survivors of the Manchester Arena bombing in which 22 people were killed.

She spent time at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital with young people who were seriously injured in the attack. She also thanked medical staff for their dedication and care.

The Countess of Wessex was a regular visitor to the Queen and had a special bond with her.

Earl of Wessex and Countess as the late Queen's coffin lies in state in Westminster Hall Credit: PA

Earlier today, the Earl of Wessex walked in line with his royal siblings - the King, the Princess Royal and the Duke of York.

Accompanied by family, the Queen was taken to lie in state over four days ahead of the state funeral on Monday.

The bearer party who carried the Queen's coffin into Westminster Hall, and who provide an escort, are soldiers who were flown back from Iraq to take part in the procession because of their unique association with the monarch.

The King looked expressionless as he stared straight ahead with his siblings to his left, who also showed no emotion.

Harry and William had walked behind the coffin of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales during her funeral in 1997 and Harry later said "I don't think any child should be asked to do that."

But now a father-of-two it was a fitting public gesture for his grandmother the late Queen.

At Horse Guards Parade, crowds of mourners, many in tears, applauded as the Queen's coffin and procession entered the vast ceremonial parade ground, with the bells of Big Ben continuing to sound every minute.