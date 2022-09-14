Four men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Ashley Dale in Old Swan in Liverpool last month.

Officers were called to an address on Leinster Road in Old Swan at around 12.40 am on Sunday 21 August following reports of concern for a woman at the property.

Emergency services attended and found Ashley in the rear garden with gunshot wounds to her body. She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Four men were arrested in Cumbria and Merseyside:

A 27-year-old man from Roby was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm

A 40-year-old man from Huyton was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm

A 35-year-old man from Old Swan was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm

A 57-year-old man from Croxteth was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender

All four have been taken to police stations for questioning.

Two men and two women also remain on bail in relation to Ashley's murder.