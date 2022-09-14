A banner flown over the funeral of shooting victim Sam Rimmer told him to 'fly high'.

Dozens of mourners attended the funeral at St Anthony's church in Vauxhall to pay their respects to the 22-year-old who died after being shot in the chest on Lavrock Bank, Dingle last month.

Detectives investigating Sam's murder released new information on Tuesday 13 September about the final movements of the electric bikes ridden by the murder suspects.

Sam's coffin was accompanied by white flowers which spelled out the word 'Daddy'. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Sam was with a group of friends on Lavrock Bank on 16 August, when two electric bikes drove into the cul-de-sac and fired a number of shots towards the group.

Sam was shot in the chest and despite the best efforts of officers and ambulance staff, he died a short time later in hospital.

Four men, aged between 17 and 23, have since been arrested on suspicion of his murder, and all remain on conditional bail as enquiries continue.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath, said: "We believe we have now traced the suspects from the scene at Lavrock Bank at 11.36pm through to Hunts Cross Avenue near to the junction of Whitney Place in Woolton, where the last sighting took place at 12:04am.

Dozens of mourners attended the funeral at St Anthony's church in Vauxhall to pay their respects. Credit: Liverpool Echo

"These locations and our ongoing work in identifying a route between the two could be hugely important to this murder investigation.

"At that time of night, the riding of two electric bikes at high-speed in these areas will have been unusual."It might be that people who live nearby, or were passing on the night, heard or saw but don’t realise the importance of these bikes.

"I’d ask anyone who was in the areas described between around 11.30pm and shortly after midnight, or saw the bikes later on, to check any CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or other footage and let us know of any sightings or other information as to the movements and riders."Police are urging anyone with information on the murder of Sam to come forward directly or anonymously.