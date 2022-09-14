Hundreds attended a special requiem Mass at the Catholic Cathedral in Liverpool last night.

It was a chance for the region to pay their respects to the late Queen ahead of her lying- in- state in London.

It took place in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King in Liverpool.

The special mass took place in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King in Liverpool.

The Most Reverend Malcolm McMahon OP, Archbishop of Liverpool, celebrated a Requiem Mass in thanksgiving for the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and for the repose of her soul.

Archbishop Malcolm says -

"An opportunity for us all to gather in the Metropolitan Cathedral to pray for the repose of the soul of Queen Elizabeth II and for all the members of the Royal Family at this time.

"We gave thanks for her lifetime of service to our country during her 70 year reign and pray for King Charles III as his reign begins."

Taking part in the music of the Mass was the Choir of the Metropolitan Cathedral who sang Gabriel Faure's 'Requiem'.