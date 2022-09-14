A £50,000 reward is being offered in the hunt to find the killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The reward is being put up by Lord Ashcroft, who is the founder of charity Crimestoppers.

The money is being offered by the charity for any information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for the schoolgirl's death.

The charity Crimestoppers wants with information to contact them anonymously.

Olivia was killed at her home in Dovecot just over three weeks ago.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, was injured as the gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into their home.

Lord Ashcroft, Founder and Chair of Crimestoppers, said: “Olivia’s murder has shocked us all, which is why I have made this personal offer of up to £50,000 available via Crimestoppers to help get justice for Olivia’s family and friends.

"What happened is truly unacceptable and I say to anyone who has information that can help catch the killer to come forward completely anonymously.”

Mick Duthie, Director of Operations at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “We know it can be difficult to speak up about someone who is involved in serious crime, especially if they are close to you.

"Crimestoppers has kept our promise to protect your identity since we started back in the late 1980s. Around half a million people contact our charity every year to pass on what they know."

Any information offered would remain anonymous.

Olivia's Pratt-Korbel's headteacher has praised her classmates for their resilience as they head back to school after her murder.

Headteacher, Rebecca Wilkinson, of St Margaret Mary's Catholic Junior School said Olivia "oozed kindness" and wants to create a permanent memorial to her.