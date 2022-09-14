A Burnley man who stabbed another man in the neck in an 'unprovoked' attack in a flat has been jailed for life.

Lee Hart, of Smith Street, brutally stabbed his victim with a kitchen knife. Hart was jailed for life at Preston Crown Court. His victim was left fighting for their life.

The 'motiveless' attack happened at a flat on Smith Street in Burnley last December, police said.

The victim - aged in his 40s - suffered a severed artery and a severed vein in his neck, causing major blood loss.

He only survived as he managed to flee the flat with a friend who flagged down a passing car.

Preston Crown Court Credit: PA Images

An ambulance was then called and the victim was taken to hospital for life-saving surgery.

Hart went on the run after the incident and a manhunt was launched.

The 39-year-old was later found and arrested in Oxford. He was charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty to Section 18 wounding.

Hart will serve a minimum term of eight and a half years in prison before he can be considered for parole. He will also be on licence for life.

Detective Sargent Sarah Hargreaves, of Eastern CID, said: "This was a completely unprovoked and extremely serious assault, and the victim could easily have died without emergency surgery.

"Lee Hart is clearly a very dangerous and unpredictable man and I welcome today’s sentence, which reflects the gravity of the offence."