Pupils praise Queen for her reign and worry who will take care of her corgis

Pupils at a primary school in Preston say it feels "unreal" to be living through a moment of history after the Queen's passing.

A special assembly was held at Queen's Drive Primary, so children could watch today's procession through London on a giant screen.

One said: "It feels kind of unreal because it's really rare that a monarch dies and it has been so long since one died. It's quite impressive how long the Queen has reigned for."

"It's quite sad," said another pupil, "because she's been the longest reigning monarch and no one knows any other King or Queen."

Staff say many of their pupils were worried about what would happen to the Queen's corgis

"A lot of the children... wanted to know who was going to look after the corgis," said staff member Nicky Gomersall.

She added: "We also talked about the ascension of the King and looking forward to the future as well."