Residents at a care home in Formby have been sharing their memories of Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

Marjorie Hodnett is 108 years-old and is a resident at Formby Manor Care Centre in Liverpool.

She's now lived under the reign of five monarchs.

The former teacher believes the life of Queen Elizabeth II is a lesson in public service and integrity.

Marjorie Hodnett is 108 and has lived under the reign of five monarchs. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Marjorie said: "She made a promise and she kept it for the whole of her life. She said she would do all she could for the good of the people and she did."

Kathleen Smith, who's 98, was at the investiture of the then Prince of Wales in 1969, and has fond memories of seeing the late sovereign.

Kathleen said: "I remember going to Caernarfon when she made him her Prince of Wales and she brought him out onto the balcony and we were all waving and I was just across the road and that was lovely."

The investiture of Prince Charles in 1969. Credit: British Pathe

The Queen's always been a reassuring presence in Kathleen's life and she's feeling her loss.

Welling up with emotion, she said: "She's been so good and never put a foot wrong in all her reign. I don't want to cry but I'm very sad now she's gone."

Kathleen Smith has been an ardent royalist all her life. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Ron Bowry, who's 98, recalls how the young Princess Elizabeth made a big impression on him.

He said: "As a young child, I had myself being married to the Queen! I didn't know what marriage was then but I felt I should be married to the Queen."

Ron also has memories of paying his respects to the late Queen's grandfather in 1936.

Ron Bowry was a young child when he attended the lying in state of George V. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

He said: "I remember watching King George V lying in state.

"We were to go to his funeral but the weather was so bad we had to abandon the idea but I've got fond memories of going to London and standing outside the gates of Buckingham Palace.

"I was always pleased and proud to be in with the crowd."

Audrey Carter, 95, says she feels fortunate to have seen the Queen on several occasions - the most memorable occasion was at The Trooping of the Colour.

Audrey Carter says the Queen "looked so marvellous on horseback". Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Audrey said: "I'll never forget seeing her ride down the mall. She looked so marvellous on horseback.

"I think it's very important to have a period of national mourning because she's done an awful lot for this country - she helped to make us great."

The residents gathered together to sing the new National Anthem - God Save the King - marking the start of a new era while holding dear the past monarch.

