An eight-year-old from Southport received a reply to his letter from the Queen just days before she passed away.

James Grayson had written to Her Majesty during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations which he went to London to attend.

On Monday 5 September he received an official reply from Buckingham Palace, just three days before the Queen died.

James' letter to Her Majesty Credit: Joanne Grayson

Her Majesty's letter said: "I send you my grateful thanks for your kind message on the occasion of the seventieth anniversary of my accession to the throne."

James' mother, Joanne, said: "Somebody had mentioned to me that if a child writes to the Queen she often writes back. James was quite excited by it, I didn't tell him what to write.

The letter came in the post Credit: Joanne Grayson

"When we received a reply, his face lit up. He dashed upstairs and opened it.

"His brother Jack helped him read the big words."

James read the letter to his classmates at school Credit: Joanne Grayson

James took the letter into his Year 4 class at Ainsdale St John's CE Primary School in Southport to read to his classmates.

Her Majesty passed away the next day. James, like many, was extremely upset by the news, saying he had a "very sad day at school."

James is keeping the letter in a special glass box and will treasure it for years to come along with his brother Jack, 12, and sister Lauren, 15.