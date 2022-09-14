A street racer was speeding at up to 93mph in a 30mph zone when he struck and killed a 14-year-old girl.

Courtney Ellis' teenage sister witnessed her death, while the youngster's mum unknowingly drove past the scene on her way home from work, not realising it was her daughter who had been killed.

Driver Brandon Turton today cried as he was jailed for causing the fatal collision, having been racing at high speeds around residential streets in convoy with another car at the time.

Liverpool Crown Court heard the schoolgirl, from Haydock, died instantly after being hit by the 21-year-old's Renault Megane on Blackbrook Road in St Helens shortly after 9.45pm on 19 September 2020.

Ben Jones, prosecuting, described how he had been "showing off or driving in anger", having made unsuccessful attempts to woo a female passenger.

Turton, of Borron Road in Newton-le-Willows, had been driving around the area "just for something to do" and set off in convoy with a another car to race at speed.

14-year-old Courtney Ellis was an aspiring midwife who was struck by the racing street car and died instantly. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Courtney Ellis, was an aspiring midwife and was "thrown through the air" before landing in the carriageway.

Turton, who has no previous convictions, stopped after the crash and tested negative for drink and drugs.

Under interview, he said he "only saw her at the last minute as it was dark" and that he "ran back to help at the scene and was sorry".

Turton admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was handed six years and nine months in prison.

Sentencing, Judge David Potter said: "Courtney was, in her final moments, laughing and joking.

"The evidence revealed from painstaking forensic examinations was that you had been driving at a minimum of 73mph immediately before the impact, or potentially much quicker even than that.

"You were simply going far too fast to avoid impact. Your dangerous driving cut short the life of a much-loved daughter, granddaughter and sister.

"Courtney was a loving child with enormous compassion and promise, who leaves behind a shattered and traumatised family.

Turton will serve half of his sentence before being released on licence and was banned from driving for seven years and four months.

The judge also commended the actions of Debbie Scotscan and Emma Davies, members of the public who gave Courtney CPR and mouth to mouth for 20 minutes in attempt to resuscitate her before an ambulance arrived.

They were described as "acting with care despite traumatic circumstances" and recommended for awards from the High Sheriff of Merseyside.