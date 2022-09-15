Play Brightcove video

MP for Wyre and Preston North Ben Wallace stood vigil at the Queen’s coffin as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.

The Defence secretary joined Scottish secretary Alister Jack at the vigil. The pair were both dressed in the Royal Company of Archers uniform.

Mr Wallace was part part of a rotation of guards standing in vigil in 20-minute turns until a new set take over.

Ben Wallace said the that the Queen “dedicated her life to serving her nation”.

The Preston MP had been an early favourite to become the new prime minister after Boris Johnson resigned, but chose not to stand as leader.

Liz Truss, the eventual winner, retained him as her Defence secretary in her cabinet.