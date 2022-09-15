Play Brightcove video

Crowds gathered in Manchester city centre to welcome the first Royal visit since the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited the city to view the city's Book of Condolence for the Monarch.

Their Royal Highnesses saw some of the flowers in St Ann's Square and met local community volunteers.

One woman who came to see them said: "I just express my condolences to them and to their children.

"They said their children are feeling it very much as well."

Cllr Bev Craig, Leader of Manchester City Council said: "So it's just been an opportunity for us to pass on our condolences on behalf of the people of Manchester and for the Royal family to thank the people of Manchester for their thoughts."

Married to the late monarch's youngest son Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, the Countess was often described as the "Queen's favourite."

Flowers left for the Royal couple

Their relationship was said to have developed over the years, with both women supporting one another through periods of personal loss and becoming close confidants.

When the Countess’ mum passed away in 2005, the Queen offered her "immense support."

During their visit to the North West, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex will also visit Manchester Cathedral to light a candle in memory of the late Queen.

Greeting the crowds in Manchester Credit: PA Images

