The King's representative on the Isle of Man, the Lieutenant Governor, has paid his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Sir John Lorimer, who is a retired senior British Army officer, remembers Britain's longest reigning Monarch fondly.

"It's the end of an era. But of course, it's the start of a new era as well."

Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer is the 31st Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man.

"What always struck me was how interested she was in people.

"She made people feel very at ease, very relaxed. I always used to go away from having just met feeling uplifted", the Lieutenant Governor added.

Naming her qualities, the Governor recalled "humility, grace and loyalty to everyone."

The Lieutenant Governor has already proclaimed Charles III as the new King on the Isle of Man.

The monarch holds the title of Lord of Mann, as the Island is a self-governing crown dependency.

A second proclamation ceremony will be held on Friday, 16 September at 11am.

It is expected that the second proclamation on Friday will look similar to Tynwald Day. Credit: ITV News

"This coming Friday, we have the second proclamation on Tynwald Hill in St. John's. I would encourage people on the island to attend.

"I think it will be a historic and momentous occasion.

"It will be the final moment when we recognise that we have a new Lord of Mann.

"There will be opportunities for everyone to be able to attend services of remembrance and thanksgiving on the island", the Lieutenant Governor said.

People have already paid tributes to the Queen by leaving flowers and signing books of condolences on the Isle of Man.

As the Monarch’s representative on the Isle of Man, the Lieutenant Governor will be representing the Island’s 85,000 residents at the state funeral on Monday.

"The intention is that I go to the funeral, to pay my final respects to the Queen.

"I'm representing the island, I'm representing the people of the Isle of Man and I wish to do that on their behalf."

The 59-year-old also praised the "strong connection" between the Isle of Man and the Royal Family.

"The island has a great relationship with the royal family, but particularly with Her Majesty."

The Queen visited the Island five times, and attended ceremonies at Tynwald twice.

"At her 70th Platinum Jubilee I saw how much people think of her by the number of events that had been going on and through the various activities organised."

The Lieutenant Governor was also hopeful for a visit from the new King in the future.

"I hope that in due course, that His Majesty the King will come and visit the island for us to be able to pay our respects to him in person".

