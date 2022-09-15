'Number' of Isle of Man hospital appointments cancelled for Queen's funeral

Manx Care, who run the health services on the Isle of Man, have confirmed that a number of appointments have been cancelled this Monday.

There will be a bank holiday in the United Kingdom, and also on the Isle of Man, to mark the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

GP surgeries across the Island will therefore be closed or have very limited opening hours on Monday 19 September. Manx Care are "are prioritising the delivery of cancer treatment and time-sensitive treatment", but "certain services across Manx Care will be impacted."

The health care operator has contacted patients whose appointments have been cancelled, and they will be offered a rescheduled appointment in the future.

They advise people that if they have not heard that their appointment has been cancelled to assume that it is going ahead.

Community pharmacies are operating different opening hours for Monday 19 September 2022:

Costains Pharmacy, Ballasalla - 09:00 - 11:00Lloyds Pharmacy Shoprite, Ramsey - 10:00 - 11:00Boots, Douglas - 10:00 - 11:00 and 13:00 - 16:30

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To know...