Play Brightcove video

Two Stockport charities that the Queen was patron of have said her loss "will be felt very deeply"

Her Majesty was patron to more than 600 charities and organisations across the UK and the Commonwealth.

The Seashell Trust in Stockport is one of the oldest charities in the UK. For nearly 200 years it has provided education and care for children and young adults with complex learning disabilities.

Throughout her reign, the Queen was its patron. In 2004, she paid them a visit to Cheadle Hulme.

The Queen visiting The Seashell Trust

Dominic Tinner, Relationships Director, said: "You can imagine, she'd never been to the charity before and doesn't often come to the North West so for us it was a massive occasion.

"She had time for everybody, she had clearly been very well briefed, she had a lovely question to ask. She was very gentle. I can only use the word graceful."

Dominic also have a very personal memory, where he jumped to the rescue of Her Majesty.

Lending Her Majesty a pen

He said: "We had a visitors book to sign and the Palace said they must have a fountain pen. I must be the only one who still writes with a fountain pen.

"I hurriedly ran off for a fountain pen, then special branch had to give it to the dog to sniff and then it had to wait for the Queen to use. So there's my fountain pen when she's signing the book."

Seashell has enjoyed Royal patronage for more than a century, since Queen Elizabeth's great, great grandmother Queen Victoria.

As it modernises its facility with a £24 million expansion, that Royal status has never been more important.

Brandon Leigh, Chief Executive said: "We've been bless in the North West to have many generous donors who have helped to pay for the buildings you can see around me. For them to have the knowledge that they're investing in a charity that has that Royal heritage is super important."

A new book charting Seashell's history was published only days before her the Queen's death. The foreword was written by Her Majesty.

This charity, like so many others across the UK, must now wait to learn if its Royal heritage will continue.

This quandary does not apply to the Scouts. In Stockport, the First High Lane Troop are renewing their Scout promise to a new Monarch.

Olivia Baxter wrote to the Queen during lockdown and was stunned to receive a reply.

Taking an oath to the King

It read: "Her Majesty hopes you are keeping safe and well during the current situation."

Olivia said: "I was so shocked and so happy that she responded to mine cos she gets about 500 a day.

"All the formalities we were taught and told to do went out of the window."

The Queen and the Scouts

Caroline McCann, a Queen's Scout, met Her Majesty in 1998.

Caroline said: "There was competition between her and the Duke of Edinburgh over whose award was better."

"The Queen's loss has been felt very deeply and Scouts have been remembering her all around the country.

"We are marking it in many ways but some of our team are volunteering this week in London while she's lying in state. We feel that's an important service and one that we have to provide to our country."