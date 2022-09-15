A Rochdale member of the Kinahan cartel was arrested in Spain on suspicion of money laundering.

Johnny Morrissey, a former doorman with an Irish passport, was arrested in Malaga after a raid on his home, footage from the Spanish Civil Guard shows.

Morrissey and his associates were in charge of collecting large amounts of cash from criminal organisations which they would then ‘deliver’ to other criminal organisations overseas.

The money was transferred using the hawala underground banking system, an informal method of transferring money without any physical money actually moving.

Two of his associates were arrested in Spain, and one in the UK, with 11 property searches being carried out in both countries.

A statement said: "The investigation was initiated at the beginning of 2021 after a series of actions which led to the seizure of 200 kilos of cocaine and €500,000 in cash in vehicles equipped with hidden compartments and owned by the gang."

Vehicles investigated by Spanish police Credit: Europol

During the course of the investigation, it is believed that the suspects have laundered over around £170 million using this method. The scope of activity of this criminal organisation is worldwide.

The main members of the organisation in Spain had created a brand of vodka promoted in nightclubs and restaurants in the Costa del Sol to disguise the source of their earnings.

In a similar fashion, they had founded a company in the UK, dependent on another company based in Gibraltar.

This was to hide the true identity of the administrators of the companies that were being used to launder the illegal profits using the hawala system.

One of the suspects arrested ran a car dealership and was in charge of providing vehicles to the criminal organisation in which he had built concealed compartments to transport the large amounts of cash undetected.

Morrissey's arrest follows a complex investigation led by the Spanish Guardia Civil, who worked together on this case with the British National Crime Agency (NCA), the Dutch National Police (Politie) and the Irish Garda (An Garda Síochána).