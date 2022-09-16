A toilet block in the Cheshire village where pop superstar Harry Styles grew up has gone on sale for an eye-watering £100,000.

The small building in Holmes Chapel has been listed by commercial agents Williams Sillitoe.

It is also just across the road from Mandeville's, the bakery where Harry worked as a teenager, and close to the George and Dragon pub.

Mandeville's has since become a mecca for Styles fans from around the world.

A toilet block in Holmes Chapel goes on sale for £100k. Credit: MEN

John Halman from Gascoigne Halman estate agents said that while it may seem a high price for a small toilet block, it reflects the rising value of properties in the Holmes Chapel area.

He said: "While this might seem an abso-loo-tely crazy price for a commercial property, one has to consider the increasing popularity of Holmes Chapel and the potential to transform this plot of land into a new commercial enterprise.

"The redundant toilet block enjoys a rare village centre position adjacent to Don Alberto Italian restaurant, opposite the George & Dragon public house and just a few steps away from Mandeville bakery where Harry Styles used to work.

Fans flock to a bakery in Holmes Chapel where Harry Styles worked. Credit: MEN

"Holmes Chapel is a thriving residential community where demand for both new build and second-hand properties is incredibly strong.

"Family homes in the village are snapped up in a matter of hours.

"We would expect that the vendor might not achieve the whole asking price for this unit, but for a buyer with good commercial vision it certainly won’t be money down the pan."

The bakery in Holmes Chapel where Harry Styles worked Credit: MEN

Harry grew up in a house on London Road in Holmes Chapel and attended the local schools.

He has often visited the Fortune City restaurant, not far from where his home was.

