A family has been left devastated as a Manchester dad-of-three has been paralysed after falling from a ladder in an accident at work.

Self-employed handyman Andrew Ellis, 30, from Blackley, broke his spine in the fall whilst working at a property in July.

He was rushed to hospital by paramedics and was later transferred to the Salford Royal where he underwent surgery.

Andrew currently has no feeling from the waist down. He has been told it is likely he will need to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Andrew and his partner Tasha before the accident Credit: MEN Media

He is currently separated from his family as he continues his recovery at the specialist North West Regional Spinal Injuries Centre in Southport.

His family and friends have launched a fundraising appeal to support his fiancée Tasha and their three daughters whilst Andrew, who worked as a landscaper, gardener and electrician is unable to work.

His partner Tasha is visiting as often as she can whilst juggling the care of Brooke, nine, Scarlett, six and Harper.

Andrew with one of his daughters Credit: MEN Media

Andrew's cousin, Nicole Whipday, 28, said: "It's a very sad situation. He's just the nicest person you could meet. Here's very well-known and popular round here and there's no single person who doesn't like him or has a bad word to say to about him.

"It's so just cruel something like that has happened to such a nice person like him.

"It's obviously come as an enormous shock and it has hit him very hard. He's a very big family man and I think he just wants to get home to his partner and his girls, as its affected them massively as well.

"But we've also been surprised at how positive he's been. Like anyone would in this situation he's had his moments but when I went to see him with my sister was laughing and making jokes with us, being the typical funny Andrew.

"He's so determined and is working so hard at his rehabilitation and they've said he's doing really well."

Andrew and his family Credit: MEN Media

His friends and family are aiming to raise £2,000 to help support his family as he continues his recovery.

"We are wanting to raise money but also awareness," Nicole said.

"That things like this do happen and people's lives change in an instant."

Andrew said in a short statement issued through his family: "I just can't thank everyone enough for doing they are doing."