David Beckham joins many from the North West paying respects to the Queen

Video report by ITV Granada correspondent Lise McNally

On almost every corner in the long queues in London you will find someone from the North West determined to pay their respects to the Queen.

Some have waited up to 12 hours and have 'made friends for life' with those around them queuing too.

Max Gillies from Liverpool said the Queen was the 'heartbeat of the nation'

"I'm here just to say thanks to a woman who has worked hard throughout her whole life and has always been there as the heartbeat of the nation."

Making it through to the lying in state has became a feat of endurance for many.

At 10 o'clock on Friday morning the queue was officially full and entry was paused for at least six hours.

It stretched from Southward Park, and winding along the banks of the River Thames for five miles, past landmarks such as HSM Belfast and the London Eye, before finally reaching Lambeth Bridge.

Lily, Alfie, Amy and Luke from Liverpool said 'it was a bit too big not to miss'.

Bob Morsby, from Barrow said it the Queen's death came as a shock and he felt he needed to pay his respects.

Craig McIntyre, from Warrington described the Queen as 'the nations grandmother' and he went to London for the Queen Mother's funeral so he wanted to be here to say thank you to the Queen.

In the middle of a heaving city, among those paying their respects inside the almost silent Westminster Hall was the former Manchester United player, David Beckham, who had queued incognito through the night.

That was a moment he shared with people from all walks of life, their own personal moments to pause and say goodbye.