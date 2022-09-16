Manchester will host a range of events in tribute to the Queen, culminating in the state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday 19 September.

The Queen will be buried with the Duke of Edinburgh in a private family service following the royal state funeral.

Events commemorating the late Queen across Manchester include:

Friday 16 September - Queen Elizabeth II and Manchester Exhibition - Central Library

The photo and video exhibition will commemorate the life of the late Queen and her many trips to Greater Manchester over her reign.

Manchester Central Library will host an exhibition commemorating the Queen's visits to Greater Manchester. Credit: MEN Media

Sunday 18 September - Manchester Cathedral Service

A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of the late Queen Elizabeth II which is open to the public.

There will also be a National Moment of Reflection at 8pm on Sunday.

A Maroon ( firework signal) will be set off from Central Library at 8pm to mark the start and again at the end of the one minute silence.

The Lord Mayor and others will mark the National Moment of Reflection in St Ann’s Square. The Bishop of Manchester will introduce the silence. The Dean and inter-faith colleagues will join the Lord Mayor in St Ann's Square.

The Earl of Wessex lays a floral tribute in St Ann’s Square, Manchester, following the death of the Queen Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Monday 19 September - State Funeral

Big screens in the city centre will show coverage of the State Funeral from 9am on Monday 19 September in:

Cathedral Gardens

Exchange Square

Inside Manchester Cathedral

Each site will be open to the public without the need for tickets. There will be bag searches in operation and access to the squares will be limited when they reach capacity.

People will be able to move in and out of the big screen areas throughout the day.

A national two minute silence will be observed following the state funeral. The Library, the Tower of Light and Manchester Cathedral will all also be lit purple to mark the day.

The Metrolink service will be suspended in Exchange Square for the State Funeral.

Travel advice can be found here.

Manchester Cathedral

Cllr Bev Craig, Leader of Manchester City Council, said:

"This Monday will be an historic occasion as Queen Elizabeth II is honoured with a state funeral.

"We recognise that many people will take comfort in gathering together to share the moment as they pay tribute to the late Queen and reflect on her long and momentous reign.

"As this is a Bank Holiday, people should be aware that many council services will be closed as a mark of respect. However, as is always the case we will be maintaining essential services."

Books of Condolence

The physical Books of Condolence in Central Library – along with the online Book of Condolence on the Council’s website – will close at 8pm on Tuesday 20 September.

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know...