This weekend is set to be one of the busiest London has ever seen. Millions of people will head to the capital for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

There will be a huge security presence with hundreds of world leaders and famous faces invited to pay their final respects to Britain's longest reigning monarch.

But how can you get there to be part of history and how are the travel arrangements looking from the North West to London this weekend?

Car

To try and lessen the strain on the road network, National Highways plans to stop planned roadworks and road closures, 'where possible'.

A spokesperson said: "All closures for roadworks on motorways in and out of London will be paused from the start of this week until after the State Funeral on Monday 19 September.

"All other closures on the motorway network nationally will be postponed for the duration of the extended bank holiday weekend. Existing roadworks will also be removed where possible."

Coach

There are still tickets available to purchase over the weekend on major coach companies websites from big cities in the North West to London.

As demand increases, so does price, with some services listed as 'in demand' having higher than usual prices.

There is also expected to be increased disruption on the roads with many companies planning to run additional buses to the capital.

National Express says it is running a normal timetable, with 14 services a day from Manchester Coach Station to London.

They plan to run a service with extra seats and will open a pop-up coach station at Wembley with London's Victoria Coach Station out of use.

It says online enquiries for travel on London routes increased by 40% this week compared to last week and that the majority of tickets to London have sold out.

Plane

On Friday morning, there were still tickets on sale from Manchester Airport to Heathrow.

There are currently two flights in the early Monday morning to London with Sunday being sold out. These are both British Airways

7.00 am MAN - 8.05 am LHR and 08.50 am MAN - 10.00 am LHR

8.25 am MAN - 12.25 pm LCY and 08.25 am MAN - 2.00 pm LHR

However, it is not the cheapest option available with a return ticket priced at £472.

Train

Avanti West Coast say Euston station will be incredibly busy until the day of the funeral.

They said: "The rail industry is working hard to support as many people as possible to travel and pay their respects, but queues in and around the station are expected."

Tickets on the West Coast mainline have now been released for this weekend.

Avanti West Coast said it will add four extra services between 9.35 am and 5.55 pm to London from Manchester.

Four more will then travel the other way between 12.40 pm and 8.40 pm.

A spokesperson said: "We want to ensure that everyone who wants to travel on our trains to pay their respects can do so."

It plans will add around 16,000 available extra seats.

Many Avanti services have been previously reduced to one per hour amid a staff shortage.

Booking in advance will be key to get a reserved seat and it is likely for services to be very busy.

