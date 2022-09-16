Thousands of NHS staff working over the Bank Holiday will help patients mark Queen Elizabeth II funeral in hospitals across the North West, including streaming the funeral in lecture theatres.

Urgent and emergency services will continue to be available on the Bank Holiday, including urgent dental and GP appointments.

Patients using NHS services or in hospital on Monday will be able to watch Her Majesty’s funeral, with staff encouraged to mark the occasion where possible.

NHS staff at Mid Cheshire hospital are going ward to ward with iPads so patients can sign the book of condolence

Books of condolences have been set up at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital

At Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, the trusts lecture theatre will be showing the funeral to give as many staff as possible the opportunity to pay their respects

Extra TV screens will be put on in wards, atriums and other public space in hospitals across the country, while hospital radio stations will broadcast the service.

Alder Hey children's hospital will show the funeral in its lecture theatres Credit: PA

NHS staff in hospitals across England will also, wherever possible, observe the National Moment of Reflection on Sunday for a one-minute silence to reflect on Her Majesty’s life and legacy.

Patients will continue to be able to access and urgent and emergency treatment and existing appointments for anything from elective surgery through to routine follow up appointments will go ahead where possible.

Patients are encouraged to still call 999 if they have an emergency Credit: PA

Dame Ruth May, Chief Nursing Officer For England, said: “As the country rightly pauses to mark Queen Elizabeth II passing, hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers including nurses, clinicians, porters and other staff working in hospitals and our communities in England will ensure patients can also pay their respects.

“From staff going the extra mile to help patients sign the online book of condolence, through to hospital chaplains conducting remembrance services, NHS staff will do everything they can to ensure every patient has the chance to pay their respects.

“While urgent and emergency services will continue to be available on the Bank Holiday, including urgent dental and GP appointments, so the public should access NHS services in the usual way, including through 111 online or 999 in an emergency.”

The NHS Covid vaccination programme will continue on the Bank Holiday with tens of thousands of people booked in to receive their jab.