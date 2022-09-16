Play Brightcove video

Video report by Chris Hall

Britain's greatest ever Paralympian says the Queen was "our leading lady" who inspired her sporting career.

Cyclist and swimmer Dame Sarah Storey, who is from Poynton in Cheshire, has 17 Paralympic gold medals.

Her husband, Barney, is also a Paralympic cycling champion three times over.

The couple have even been honoured with gold postboxes.

A gold postbox dedicated to Dame Sarah Storey.

Both have been honoured by the Queen and King Charles.

Barney Storey said it was nerve-wracking meeting the Queen, but "as soon as she walked towards you it was like talking to your gran!"

He said: "She's always really interested in what you're saying."

The Storeys have 32 Paralympic medals between them.

Dame Sarah recalled the Queen asking about her about her swimming career.

She said: "I'd just come back from Barcelona. She said it was an important life skill.

"She's been a role model through all our lives. She's been our leading lady. Makes people feel at ease."

Dame Sarah Storey meeting the Queen.

Dame Sarah received her Damehood from King Charles.

She said: "I remember it well, because I was eight months pregnant and he at the time was an expectant grandfather as Prince George was on the way.

Dame Sarah will need to re-learn the national anthem in case she tops the podium again at next month's World Championships, but while she sings God Save the King, her thoughts may be with the leading lady who first inspired her.

