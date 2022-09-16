Merseyside Police have carried out a series of drugs raids as they hit 600 arrests in a major crackdown on organised crime.

Data released by police says they have carried out over 1,700 stop searches, more than 125 land searches and seized more than 140 vehicles.

Dubbed 'Operation Miller', police say they want to disrupt those involved in organised crime.

Three people were arrested for drug offences after two warrants were executed on Grafton Street and Stonegate Drive in Toxteth.

Large quantities of suspected cocaine and cannabis seized from the two addresses.

Two men, aged 55 and 21 years, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, cannabis.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs, cocaine and cannabis.

The three suspects have been released under investigation.

In another operation, a man was arrested on suspicion of abstracting electricity and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

A warrant was executed in Reeds Road, Huyton, where a large quantity of Class B drugs was seized along with other drug paraphernalia.

Paraphernalia seized in Huyton Credit: Merseyside Police

A 41-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning and has since been released under investigation.

There were further arrests earlier in the week in separate incidents in Walton and Kirkby.

Chief Inspector Peter Clark said: “This enforcement operation shows that Merseyside Police are proactively targeting serious and organised crime in the region to keep our streets safe.

“We have removed large quantities of drugs that were destined for our streets, the sale of which fund criminality and prompt violence.

“We are absolutely committed to disrupting any criminal activity which destroys our communities, and we remain dedicated to removing drugs and dangerous weapons from our streets.”