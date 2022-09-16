Gun shots have been fired at a house on Merseyside, just hours after the funeral of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her own home.Shots were fired through the window of the semi-detached house on Stanley Street, Seacombe, Wirral, at around 12.35am on Friday 16 September. The house, which has a Ukrainian flag flying from an upstairs window, was cordoned off by officers today.Officers believe that the shooting is targeted. They have confirmed that no injuries have been reported in connection with the shooting.

Smashed window of the house in Seaforth where shots were fired Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detectives are carrying out forensic, CCTV and house-to-house enquiries in the area.The shooting prompted furious comments online. One simply said: "12 hours after little Olivia’s funeral."Another added: "And so it continues! These rats have no meaning of life and don’t care if they had killed someone in that room. We need rid of them asap!"

A third said: "Not again please. I think Liverpool has had enough of gun crime and innocent lives lost."

Smashed window and police vehicle after shots fired in Seaforth just hours after Olivia Pratt-Korbel's funeral Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Inspector John Mullen, from Merseyside Police's Firearm Investigation Team, said: "This initially appears to be a targeted incident."Although nobody was hurt, any shots fired at a property have the potential to cause devastation to anyone inside or nearby.

"If you live in the area and saw or heard anything suspicious from around midnight, including people or vehicles making off, get in touch."Any information, dashcam from passing vehicles, or CCTV and doorbell footage from the area could be vital to removing those responsible and their weapon from the streets.