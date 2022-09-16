The Queen's funeral is likely to be one of the most watched television events in British history.

Some cinemas and public spaces have announced they will be screening the service for the people to come and watch it together. Some cinemas have reported they are already sold out.

The service will be screened on ITV and BBC, but where in the North West can you watch the funeral?

Cheshire

A church in Chester has said it will be showing the funeral.

St Thomas's Church on Parkgate Road is welcoming people to watch the live streaming of the funeral on Monday.

One of the event organisers, Matt Baker BEM, said "the kettle would be on" and there was a warm welcome awaiting those who came along to the church, which is close to the University of Chester's Parkgate Road campus.

Vue Cheshire Oaks in Ellesmere Port will screen the funeral. Tickets are free but no snacks will be sold - only complimentary bottled water.

Cumbria

The Vue cinema in Barrow will be showing a live viewing of the funeral.

Ambleside cinema Zeffirellis will follow suit.

Greater Manchester

Manchester City Council has announced that the funeral will be shown on big screens across the city.

There will viewings in Exchange Square, Cathedral Gardens and inside the Manchester Cathedral.

The event is un-ticketed on first come first serve basis.

Isle of Man

There are not any public viewings planned on the Isle of Man as far as we are aware.

Lancashire

Vue cinemas in Accrington, Blackburn, Cleveleys, Lancaster have pledged to screen the funeral of the Her Majesty.

Chorley Theatre and Lowther Pavilion in Lytham will also host their own event.

Some pubs and hotels are opening early for the occasion. Johnny's Warehouse Bar in Morecambe, The Royal Hotel at Bolton-le-Sands and Morecambe York Hotel have invited people to watch it in their venue.

Merseyside

The Vue cinema in Southport will show the funeral as will the one in Birkenhead.

