Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Heywood.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the man was found with 'serious' injuries' on Atholl Drive in the early hours of this morning [Sept 17].

He died a short time later.

A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman - one of whom is in hospital for treatment on a wound - have been arrested on suspicion of murder.Before the body was found, police said another man had 'asked for help from the occupants of a property a short distance away'.A large number of police vehicles were pictured on Atholl Drive on Saturday morning, with the road cordoned off.

Residents described seeing paramedics, forensics and plain-clothes detectives at the scene from around 6am.

One shocked neighbour said: "That is so surreal, I can't believe it."A woman, who said she knew the victim's mum, said: "That poor woman's family."

Another added: "I’ve lived here for eight years and nothing like this ever happened, this is mad."

Another said: "I didn’t hear anything about a murder but I heard shouting and banging last night."

GMP said in a statement: "A 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in the Heywood area of Rochdale in the early hours of this morning (Saturday 17 September 2022)."The man was found with serious injuries on Atholl Drive. and sadly died a short time later.

"Prior to this, another man had asked for help from the occupants of a property a short distance away."Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, added: "Our investigation is in the early stages and we are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death of this man and ensure all of his loved ones are informed."Two suspects have been arrested - one is in police custody for questioning whilst the other is receiving hospital treatment for a wound.

"That being said, our enquiries are very much ongoing and anyone with information should contact us."We are aware of the impact this news will have on the community but do not believe there to be a risk of harm to members of the public.

"Officers from the Rochdale district will be providing a visible presence in the coming days for reassurance."