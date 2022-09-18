Today marks the 10th anniversary since the deaths of police officers Fiona Bone and Nicola Hughes in Tameside.

The police constables from Greater Manchester Police were killed by Dale Cregan in a gun and grenade ambush in 2012 while responding to a false report of a burglary in Mottram.

It was the first time that two female police officers had been killed while on duty in the UK.

Dale Cregan murdered Pc Fiona Bone and Pc Nicola Hughes.

A memorial took place this morning at Hyde police station at 10.53am, attended by Greater Manchester Police officers, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, MP Angela Rayner, and the families and friends of Nicola Hughes and Fiona Bone.

Nicola's dad, Bryn Hughes, told ITV Granada Reports: "Ten years is ten days, is ten hours. It could have been yesterday. It feels like that. I suppose your grief changes over time, but it never goes away.

"I think if she could see this today she'd be embarrassed. But she'd be proud of all the people that have turned out for her and her colleague."

Fiona Bones dad, Peter, said: "I know the tenth is supposed to mean a lot. But in reality, it's just another anniversary. Another day that we miss Fiona."

The then Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Sir Peter Fahy, paid a personal tribute to his officers today and recalled the public outpouring of love and support ten years ago.

"These events showed there was a massive public support for policing. That came across so strongly. "Even some months later, when I went to Buckingham Palace to receive my knighthood, Her Majesty the Queen asked me about the two officers and their families. It really did move the country."