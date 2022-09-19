Play Brightcove video

Residents at a care home in Formby joined hands as they watched the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Pensioners and staff sat in the communal area of Formby Manor Care Centre to watch the funeral.

One of those watching was Marjorie Hodnett. The 108-year-old has lived under the reign of five monarchs.

Marjorie said: "I think it was very fitting. We do funerals very well. I remember standing in a crowd for King George VI's funeral for his coffin to be put on a train to Windsor."

Marjorie has received five cards from the Queen for her 100th and 105th to 108th birthdays. She says she didn't want to live to 109 but she does now to get a card from King Charles III.

She said: "I want a photograph of the King so I've got to live to 109 unless he's kind enough to send me one in case I don't make it."

Ron, 98, said: "It was a very impressive service. It must be awfully tiring for some of the troops. It was a very fitting tribute."

The residents sang together the new National Anthem - God Save the King, a song they last sung in 1952.

The funeral service for HM the Queen, the UK's longest serving monarch, has concluded at Westminster Abbey with a lament played by The Sovereign’s piper.

The 2,000 or so attendees, led by King Charles and other members of the Royal Family, observed a two-minute period of silence that was mirrored across the UK, before singing the national anthem.

State trumpeters from the Household Cavalry sounded the Last Post following the Archbishop of Canterbury’s commendation over the Queen’s coffin and a blessing pronounced by the Dean.

Meanwhile, Union Flags were waved as The Dell in Gorton, Manchester fell silent for the funeral.

Taking a sip of his tea, John Henshaw watched on as Her Late Majesty's coffin was carried through Westminster Abbey.

John Henshaw in Gorton Credit: MEN Media

John, wearing a black ribbon, said: "She was the greatest Queen you could have ever had.

"The Queen was a nice lady. She was the greatest person to do the job for 70 years."

Newspaper cutouts of the Queen throughout her life were scattered across the walls, with repurposed bunting from June's Platinum Jubilee celebrations hanging from the ceiling.

Ann Winfield said: "It was beautiful, it was the send-off she deserved."

Staff lined the room as the nation fell silent, offering a comforting hand on the shoulders of residents.

