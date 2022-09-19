The funeral for Ashley Dale shot dead in her back garden will take place in Liverpool.

Ashley was shot when a gunman forced open her front door in Leinster Road, Old Swan, and opened fire "indiscriminately" in August.

Merseyside Police say they do not believe the 28-year-old was the intended target, but believe her address was targeted for reasons detectives are working to establish.

Ashley Dale a 'rising star' in Environmental Health shot dead in her back garden

Colleagues of the council Environmental Health worker laid flowers on the “rising star's” desk following her “senseless” murder.

Leader of Knowsley Council, Cllr Graham Morgan said the gesture was made by members of her team at the council “hit especially hard” by the loss of the “passionate” environmental health officer.

The funeral service is taking place at The Anglican Cathedral in Liverpool.

Her family have requested donations instead of flowers to the O.L.L.Y Children’s Charity.

Police activity after Ashley Dale's murder

Four men have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Ashley Dale.

As a part of ongoing enquiries, four men were arrested in Cumbria and Merseyside.

A 27-year-old man from Roby was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm

A 40-year-old man from Huyton was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm

A 35-year-old man from Old Swan was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm

A 57-year-old man from Croxteth was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender

This brings the total number of arrests to eight.

Two men previously arrested on suspicion of Ms Dale's murder and two women held on suspicion of assisting an offender remain on bail.