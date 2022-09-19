A flock of geese has flown over a church where dozens of mourners gathered to watch the final journey of Queen Elizabeth II.

The migrating birds formed a fascinating formation over St Cuthbert Church, in Lytham, while worshippers watched the royal funeral, which took place in London on Monday.

According to Celtic tradition, geese signify the Holy Spirit - a fitting tribute to Her Majesty the Queen who had a strong Christian faith.

The noise of the flypast overpowered the pipers and drums of the procession as it was played on a large screen inside the church.

The Queen's funeral service took place on Monday at Westminster Abbey, London, with more than 2,000 or so attendees from around the globe.

The Queen’s coffin procession then passed Buckingham Palace, with thousands of people lining The Mall to pay their final respects.

The Queen's coffin is carried in Westminster Abbey. Credit: PA images

The hearse travelled to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, followed by a televised committal service in St George’s Chapel.

There will then be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family before the Queen is taken to her final resting place in King George VI memorial chapel.

