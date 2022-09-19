The Isle of Man fell silent on Monday for the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Island's Lord of Mann.

At 9am on 19 September, Peel Cathedral's bells rang 96 times for Britain's longest reigning monarch, marking each year of her life.

Churches across the Island paid their own tributes to the Queen. In Douglas, St George's Church rang its bells fully muffled for the first time ever.

The ritual of muffling the bells is only practised on the death of a monarch.

People gathered outside to hear the church bells, and then stayed to watch the funeral streamed live on screens in the church.

At St George's and across the Island, people fell silent at 11:55am to remember Her Majesty.

Ahead of the funeral over the weekend people continued to pay their respects to by laying flowers at Tynwald Hill, and signing various books of condolences across the crown dependency.

The congregation at Peel Cathedral during a remembrance service for Queen Elizabeth II, the Island's Lord of Mann. Credit: ITV News

On Sunday, a Service of Thanksgiving was held at Peel Cathedral for Queen Elizabeth II.

Ministers, MHKs, MLCs and members of the public gathered to remember the Queen in song and prayer.

On Monday, some hotels on the Island made special arrangements for the funeral. The Premier Inn in Douglas screened the funeral to around 30 of the hotel's guests.

Two holidaymakers described the atmosphere on the Island after the funeral as "calming".

They said: "The hotel we were staying in abandoned the checkout time and allowed people to stay and watch the funeral. There was a really nice atmosphere around.

"Judging by what we've seen around the Island you get the sense that it really matters here, Queen Elizabeth as the Lord of Mann really struck us as something interesting."

As the head of state for the Isle of Man, the monarch receives the title of Lord of Mann.

Many supermarkets, petrol stations and other businesses on the Island closed on Monday as a mark of respect for the Queen.

Manx Care also cancelled some of its scheduled appointments.

Similar to the UK, the Isle of Man is currently in a period of national mourning.

