The Queen's funeral is likely to be one of the most watched television events in British history.

Viewers can also watch the funeral outside their own lounge with the funeral being shown in cathedrals, parks and cinemas up and down the country.

Some cinemas have reported they are already sold out - bringing together local communities to commemorate.

The service will be screened on ITV, BBC and Sky but where in the North West can you watch the funeral?

The Queen's funeral will take place at 11am on Monday at Westminster Abbey and there are many ways for the public to view it. Credit: Twitter @theroyalfamily

Greater Manchester

Manchester City Council has announced that the funeral will be shown on big screens across the city.

There will viewings in Exchange Square, Cathedral Gardens and inside Manchester Cathedral.

The event is un-ticketed on first come first serve basis.

Cumbria

The Vue cinema in Barrow will be showing a live viewing of the funeral.

Ambleside cinema Zeffirellis will follow suit.

Lancashire

Vue cinemas in Accrington, Blackburn, Cleveleys, Lancaster have pledged to screen the funeral of the Her Majesty.

Chorley Theatre and Lowther Pavilion in Lytham will also host their own event.

Some pubs and hotels are opening early for the occasion. Johnny's Warehouse Bar in Morecambe, The Royal Hotel at Bolton-le-Sands and Morecambe York Hotel have invited people to watch it in their venue.

Merseyside

The Vue cinema in Southport will show the funeral as will the one in Birkenhead.

Cheshire

At Chester Cathedral people can light candles and a two minute silence will be held at eleven o' clock.

A church in Chester has said it will be showing the funeral.

St Thomas's Church on Parkgate Road is welcoming people to watch the live streaming of the funeral on Monday.

One of the event organisers, Matt Baker BEM, said "the kettle would be on" and there was a warm welcome awaiting those who came along to the church, which is close to the University of Chester's Parkgate Road campus.

Vue Cheshire Oaks in Ellesmere Port will screen the funeral.

Tickets are free but no snacks will be sold - only complimentary bottled water.

Isle of Man

There are not any public viewings planned on the Isle of Man as far as we are aware.

The funeral is likely to attract one of the largest UK television audiences for decades, according to experts.

London

Opportunity for public to line routes in London and Windsor for The Queen’s final journey

The funeral takes place on the morning of Monday 19 September alongside processions in London and Windsor, with public viewing areas and big screens in both locations.

In person

A 2,000-strong congregation made up of heads of state, world leaders, European royals and key figures from public life will attend the funeral in Westminster Abbey.

Some 800 people, including members of the Queen's Household and Windsor estate staff, will attend a committal service afterwards at 4pm in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

There will also be opportunities for the public to witness the Queen take her final journey around London.

At 10.44am, The Queen’s coffin will be moved from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

Two thousand guests are expected to attend the service, which will begin at 11am and followed by a national two-minute silence at 11.55am.

A public procession will begin at 12.15pm as Her Majesty’s coffin travels from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London.

The procession, which will proceed in seven groups and be supported by a service band, will travel along Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square, Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Constitution Hill and end at London’s Wellington Arch.

Space dedicated for those with accessibility requirements is available at the Green Park side of The Mall and the St James’s Park side of The Mall.

The Albert Memorial viewing areas will have British Sign Language interpreters and a hearing loop.

Her Majesty’s coffin will then be carried from Wellington Arch by the State Hearse to Windsor where The Queen will be laid to rest.

The hearse is due to arrive in Albert Road and, at 3.10pm, it will travel in procession along Albert Road and the Long Walk before arriving to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of the committal service, where The Queen will buried next to the Duke of Edinburgh, which is not open to the public.

There are a limited number of public viewing areas on The Long Walk, including a number of viewing spaces for those with accessibility needs, and there will be big screens for people to watch the services and procession from London.

Those wishing to line the processional route are encouraged to plan ahead and prepare for delays to travel.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is likely to attract one of the largest UK television audiences of recent decades.

The funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales on 6 September 1997, was watched by an average of 32.1 million people, including 11.7 million on ITV and 19.3 million on BBC One.

No royal event since then has come close to matching such huge ratings.

The wedding of then Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011 attracted an average audience of 4.0 million on ITV and 13.6 million on BBC One