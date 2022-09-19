Watch ITV's special live coverage of the funeral of HM The Queen

The North West joined millions around the world to bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II who will be laid to rest later on Monday after a state funeral.

The Royal Family were joined at Westminster Abbey by world leaders and dignitaries who travelled to the UK to honour the life of Her Majesty after her death at the age of 96.

Soldiers from the Duke of Lancaster regiment took part in the procession and hundreds of police officers from the region helped to police the funeral, which is the UK's biggest security operation in history.

People watch the Queen's funeral on a screen in Manchester Exchange Square. Credit: ITV News

People across the world were watching this momentous day in history from home, while others watched from cathedrals, parks and cinemas that showed the service on screens.

Hundreds watched in Manchester city centre's Exchange Square and many packed into the cathedral to watch the Queen's final journey.

Hundreds watch the Queen's funeral from Manchester Cathedral. Credit: ITV News

Shops, restaurants, bars and other establishments across the region closed their doors as a mark of respect for Her Majesty the Queen.

In Liverpool, the streets are quiet and portraits of Queen Elizabeth II decorate most billboards and bus shelters.

Billboards across the region pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen as she is laid to rest. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Several bellringers at St Thomas Church, in Mellor, Stockport, say it is an honour to toll the bell ahead of The Queen's state funeral.

They received a letter from Her Majesty after tolling the bell for the Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

Bellringers from St Thomas Church, in Mellor, say they are honoured to toll the bell for Her Majesty the Queen.

The North West also fell silent on Sunday evening, ahead of the funeral, as a mark of respect for the Queen, who was Britain's longest reigning monarch.

Landmarks including Wigan Town Hall were lit up in purple to remember her.

Meanwhile, Blackpool Tower, which has been illuminated red, white and blue since her passing, plunged into darkness during the country's moment of reflection.

In St Ann's Square in Manchester, where many have been saying their final fair-wells at a flower-covered memorial, broke into spontaneous applause after the minute's silence.

The lights of Blackpool Tower turns to black as a mark of respect to the Queen.

The Queen had been Lying in State inside Westminster Hall since Wednesday, 14 September.

The sombre event came to an end at 6:30am on Monday, with the queue closing to newcomers after 10:30pm on Sunday, 18 September.

The Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey. Credit: PA images

Her Majesty's final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Prince Philip's coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen.

Her Majesty last visited in the North West in 2021, visiting the Coronation Street studio and meeting religious leaders to reflect on how the city dealt with the coronavirus pandemic.

