Play Brightcove video

Three generations of a Cheshire family have made the journey down to London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sarah McGarraghy, her daughter Megan and her mother Val, from Congleton, went to London to be part of the historic event.

The family had previously attended Diana's funeral as well as Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton.

Pallbearers carrying The Queen's coffin Credit: PA Images

Sarah said: "We've always been Royalists and Megan loves her horses. It's part of our traditions.

"You can't say you live in the UK without knowing what's going on with the Royal Family."

Megan said: "I wanted to come and see all the horses. I also wanted to see all the carriages and their soldiers and their dress."

King Charles III watching proceedings Credit: PA Images

The Queen’s coffin has arrived in Windsor for the last stage in the late monarch's journey to be reunited with her beloved husband.

The State Hearse carrying the casket is being escorted towards Windsor Castle by dozens of Grenadier Guards, in close protection around their company commander.

Behind them were members of the Household Cavalry and members of the royal family.

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know