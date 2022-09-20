People were evacuated from their homes in Toxteth after a police warrant led to the army bomb squad surrounding a street last night.

A spokesperson from Merseyside Police said (Monday 19th):

"A warrant was executed at an address on Netherby Street at 8.20pm and officers remain on scene.

A full search of the property is currently being carried out and a small number of neighbouring properties have been evacuated while enquiries are continuing."

Officers conducted a full search of the home and a short time later put a cordon in place on the street.

There was a large police presence around the cordon, and residents stood at the top of the street to see what was going on.

Royal Army Ordnance Corps arrived at the scene at around 10.15pm, and a small number of neighbouring properties were evacuated.

When Army officers arrived the cordon was extended to the top of Cockburn Street.

No other emergency services were called to the scene.

Army officers could be seen going in and out of a property, and one was seen wearing a protective mask and leaving with a white envelope and a package.

Officers seemed to be investigating the package in their vehicle as police watched on.