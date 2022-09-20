Play Brightcove video

The funeral for Ashley Dale shot dead in her back garden has taken place in Liverpool.

A very large turnout gathered to remember her life at The Anglican Cathedral. Her family requested donations instead of flowers to the O.L.L.Y Children’s Charity.

Ashley was shot when a gunman forced open her front door in Leinster Road, Old Swan, and opened fire "indiscriminately" in August.

Reverend Canon Juliet Stevenson said: "Today what the family really wanted to focus on is a celebration of Ashley's life.

"She was a vibrant beautiful young woman. She was going far in her chosen career in environmental health with Knowsley council.

"Her family are family obviously devastated. They've lost their shining light as they've told us on several occasions.

"Today is really about bringing her family together. Just to try and hold onto that hope and love that they really need to hang onto at this time."

Merseyside Police say they do not believe the 28-year-old was the intended target, but believe her address was targeted for reasons detectives are working to establish.

Colleagues of the Knowsley Council Environmental Health worker laid flowers on the "rising star's" desk following her murder.

Four men have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Ashley Dale.

Police at the scene in Old Swan. Credit: PA Images

As a part of ongoing enquiries, four men were arrested in Cumbria and Merseyside.

A 27-year-old man from Roby was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm;

A 40-year-old man from Huyton was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm;

A 35-year-old man from Old Swan was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm; and

A 57-year-old man from Croxteth was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

This brings the total number of arrests to eight.

Two men previously arrested on suspicion of Ms Dale's murder and two women held on suspicion of assisting an offender remain on bail.