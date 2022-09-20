The devastated family of a 17-year-old boy at the centre of a murder investigation in Heywood have paid tribute to a 'lovely lad with a good heart'.

Callum Riley's loved ones said 'life will never be the same again' after he tragically died last Saturday morning (September 17).

He was found badly injured in the garden of a property on Atholl Drive and sadly died a short time later.

Callum Riley pictured with his family Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Callum's mum described him as a 'strong and caring young man' while his dad said he 'never failed' to make his family laugh.

In full, a tribute from his mum issued through Greater Manchester Police said:

"Callum was a strong and caring young man, loved so deeply by his family, friends and his girlfriend.

"His love for his mother and his brothers was immeasurable. A lovely lad, with a good heart, protective of his family and always the best of intentions.

"Stolen away from us far too young in life. He will be forever missed, and remembered with Love.

"Life will never be the same again. As a family we ask for the respect and privacy whilst we come to terms with this huge loss in our lives."

Police cordoned off Atholl Drive in Heywood Credit: Greater Manchester Police

The teenager's dad said:

"Callum was a much-loved son, brother and uncle.

"He was a loving caring young man who never failed to make us laugh.

"He will be sadly missed by us all.

"In death as you were in life, unforgettable."

Patrols have been stepped up since the incident and the murder investigation continues Credit: Greater Manchester Police

The investigation into his death is continuing and a number of suspects remain in police custody for questioning.

Anyone with information should contact GMP via Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or 0161 856 3400 quoting 723 17/09/22.

Information can also be shared via the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.