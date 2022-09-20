A mum of four has admitted posting videos of herself performing sex acts in Liverpool city centre.Kelly Cousins appeared in court charged with outraging public decency after a series of videos posted online appeared to show her having sex with a man in Concert Square last month.Videos of Cousins and a man police say is Joe Firby, from Gateshead, were circulated on Cousin’s own social media, where she uses the pseudonym Ruby Rose.The videos went viral, prompting a criminal investigation and condemnations from the police and the mayor.

Kelly Cousins appeared at Liverpool magistrates and admitted a charge of outraging public decency Credit: Liverpool Echo

Cousins, who is originally from Bradford but was living in Bootle when the videos were filmed, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.The 35 year old admitted outraging public decency and is due to be sentenced next month.

Andrew Page, prosecuting, told the court Cousins posted one of the videos to her own social media accounts with the comment: “Where next? Crosby Beach, Mathew Street, Saint John’s Garden’s or the docks?”

The city mayor Joanne Anderson, called them “damaging and criminal” in a statement in which she requested people stop sharing them.

The court heard Cousins was on a community order when the videos were filmed.Cousins was bailed until her sentencing hearing next month. Cousins’ co-accused, Joe Firby, was not in court today and will appear at a later date.