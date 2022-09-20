Isle of Man Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan, has reshuffled his cabinet - with Rob Callister MHK being named as Health Minister.

He replaces Lawrie Hooper, who fills the vacant spot as Enterprise Minister.

Tim Crookall resigned from this post in July, and the Chief Minister has been standing in as acting Enterprise Minister on a temporary basis.

Rob Callister has been a in Government as a Member for the House of Keys since 2016. The appointment is his first ministerial role.

He was previously a backbench MHK and chair of Manx Utilities.

Tim Johnston MHK will take over from him as the Chair of Manx Utilities, subject to the approval of Tynwald.

Commenting on the reshuffle, the Isle of Man's Chief Minister said: "Rob will bring a fresh perspective to the Council of Ministers.

"He can draw on his experience from serving in a number of departments over the past six years, including the Department of Health and Social Care, and most recently from his time as Chair of Manx Utilities."

The Chief Minister also spoke of the importance of the Enterprise Ministerial role.

There are 24 elected politicians on the Isle of Man, two for each of the 12 constituencies. Credit: ITV News

The Government are currently hosting their inaugural conference, where they set out the goals they hope to achieve in the future.

"As well as reforming health and social care, Government also has a significant journey over the next decade and beyond to implement a new economic strategy for the Island", Alfred Cannan MHK added.

"The Department for Enterprise has a key role to play in this as an engine to drive economic growth. Lawrie spent five years as a Member of the Department and in appointing him as Minister we can draw on his wealth of experience and knowledge."

David Ashford has also been appointed as Chair of the Planning Committee.

This post was free after Claire Christian MHK stepped down from the position as well as her role in the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.