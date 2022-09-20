Oldham Athletic have announced the appointment of David Unsworth as the club’s new first-team manager.

Unsworth arrives at Boundary Park on a three year contract having managed Everton U23's since 2014, alongside two stints at the first team's caretaker manager.

Speaking to club official media, Unsworth said: “This is the perfect job for me and I’m hugely excited to be joining the club at this time.

“I’ve had opportunities to become a first-team manager at a number of clubs over the past three of four years but they haven’t felt quite right.

“This is the right club, the right fit, with the right owners and board of directors.

“The fanbase has also been a very important factor in my decision to join. I’ve seen the support they have given the team this season and I’m sure they’ll continue to get right behind the team.

“I genuinely think this club is a sleeping giant, one that can climb up not just one league, but two or three, in a short space of time."

As a player, Unsworth spent six years at Goodison, before moving to Wigan Athletic and Burnley later in his career. He has also been caretaker manager for Preston North End.

His first home game will be against Wrexham on 1 October.

The Latics currently sit in 14th place in the National League, after dropping out of the EFL last season.