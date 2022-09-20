Rosie Cooper has announced she is standing down as an MP to take up a role in the NHS, triggering a possible by-election.

The Labour MP for West Lancashire admitting in a statement on Tuesday that the recent events had "taken their toll", after threats were made against her life.

Jack Renshaw is serving a life sentence for plotting to murder Ms Cooper in 2017 and a police officer who was investigating him for child sex offences.

The MP says, after a period of "soul searching", that she has accepted the position of Chair of Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust.

Posting a statement on Twitter, she said: "This appointment means I am unable to continue with my other passion of representing the people of West Lancashire as their MP, being their voice and fighting their corner as I have done since 2005."

The statement does not include detail on the timing of Ms Cooper's departure as an MP, having recently secured reselection to stand in her constituency as the Labour Party candidate for the next general election.

In her statement Ms Cooper said: "It has been an incredible honour and privilege to have served the people of West Lancashire for the last 17 years. I have loved every minute, even in the most difficult times.

"I appreciate this will come as a surprise to many people having recently secured reselection to stand as West Lancashire's Labour Party Candidate for the next general election. This was prior to the recruitment process for the Mersey Care position.

"This decision to apply for the role was taken after a considerable period of soul searching and reflection.

"The events I have faced over the last few years are well documented and undoubtedly have taken their toll."

Ms Cooper has campaigned to make British Sign Language recognised as an official language. Credit: ITV News

She added: "The National Health Service is one of my passions. Prior to entering Parliament, I had dedicated many years of service to the NHS and have been able to serve on the Health and Social Care Committee during my time as MP.

"To return to the NHS as chairman of Mersey Care felt like the right opportunity at the right time.

Ms Cooper recently played a pivotal role in ensuring British Sign Language was given legal recognition in the England, Scotland and Wales.

Hundreds of campaigners gathered in Trafalgar Square in March 2022 to support the bill, which was put forward by the MP, who is the child of deaf parents.

Following Rosie's resignation, it is understood a by-election is expected later in the autumn.