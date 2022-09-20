A 16-year-old girl was among six people arrested after a grenade were found at a house in Liverpool.

Police searched a house on Netherby Street in Dingle on Monday, 19 September and also found a suspected firearm and ammunition.

The hand grenade was removed and a controlled explosion was carried out in the Liverpool area..

Merseyside Police say the weapon will be forensically examined to establish if it is a viable weapon.

Netherby Street in Dingle Credit: Google Maps

A number of local residents were temporarily evacuated but have since been allowed to return to their homes.

Detectives have now arrested six people in connection with the find.

A 58 year-old man; a 27 year-old man; a 37 year-old man; a 61 year-old woman; a 16 year-old female and a 32 year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a s1 firearm.

All are currently in custody where they will be questioned.

Detective Chief Inspector Catherine Walsh said: “Enquiries are still in the very early stages and I would ask people not to speculate while our investigation remains ongoing.

“I would like to thank the public, especially those living in the immediate area who had to be temporarily evacuated, for their patience while this matter was dealt with in a safe and controlled manner.”