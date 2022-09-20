Play Brightcove video

Video report by Joe Payne

An athlete from Leigh in Greater Manchester has set his sights on becoming this year's IFA Armwrestling World Champion.

Paul Maiden - who boasts of one of the best armwrestling portfolios in the country - is a 25 time national champion and has been placed second in the world in the past.

But now he hopes to go one step further as he bids to take the top prize at this year's championships in France.

He said: "There's going to be guys from, you know, maybe 30 or 40 countries from around the world, and you're basically just pitting it against the best.

"You've got to lose twice to go out, so you have got two changes. I don't plan on losing any. I plan to become world champion."

Paul will be joined by other hopefuls from the Professional Armwrestling Association Credit: Granada

Paul's arrival at this point in his career is nothing short of remarkable. The armwrestler was left in a coma after suffering from multiple organ failure in 2009.

Speaking ahead of his trip to France, Paul said: "Armwrestling saved my life, one million percent.

"When I was lying in the side ward, riddled in pipes and breathing apparatus, the only thing that was on my mind was to get back to where I was because I left the sport at that time at the very top - I was unbeatable, domestically.

"All I wanted to do is become that guy again. I mean, I remember looking at the arms and they had lost so much size I mean I burst into tears.

"Armwrestling saved my life."

Since his recovery, Paul has competed again at the top level and founded the Professional Armwrestling Association, giving others across the UK and Ireland better opportunities to try and emulate his success.