Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist, Paul Crone

A British science writer has unearthed previously unseen details in photographs taken during the Apollo moon landings.

Andy Saunders, from Culcheth, near Warrington, is now regarded as one of the world's foremost experts of NASA digital restoration.

His new book 'Apollo Remastered' is the result of years of work to get the best out of original photos and film footage of the Apollo moon missions in the 1960s and 1970s.

One of the many Apollo images Andy has enhanced Credit: NASA / JSC / ASU / Andy Saunders

Using self-developed techniques, Andy has brought a new level of detail and clarity to the Apollo moon missions.

The 49-year-old said: "I've always been conscious that the images didn't look very good.

"As I've got older and I'm more into photography, I realised that something doesn't make sense because these are the best cameras, the best lenses, the best film, the best photo lab.

"We should be seeing these in a better state. So why aren't we?"

Only clear image of Astronaut Neil Armstrong on the moon. Credit: NASA/JSC/ASU/Andy Saunders

There were eleven 11 crewed Apollo missions in total; nine went to the moon and six landed.

Only 12 men have ever walked on the moon's surface, with the first being was Neil Armstrong on 20 July, 1969.

Andy Saunders is the person responsible for producing the only clear image of the American astronaut on the moon.

Andy's book 'Apollo Remastered' is already a Sunday Times bestseller and he has an exhibition of his work at London's Albert Hall later this month.

Andy Saunders' new book Apollo Remastered. Credit: NASA / JSC / ASU / Andy Saunders

In an extract from the book Andy says: "The original Nasa photographic film from the Apollo missions is some of the most important in existence.

"To maintain its condition, it is securely stored in a freezer in Building 8 at Johnson Space Center, Houston...

"...in recent years, however, the original film has been removed, thawed, cleaned and scanned to an unprecedented resolution.

"There is a huge treasure trove of around 35,000 photographs, most of which are rarely seen, in part due to the quality or exposure of the original film."

