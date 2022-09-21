A "caring" and "dedicated" young woman has died almost two weeks after falling from a nightclub fire escape.

Katie Davenport fell from the fire escape at Hey Amigos in Southport, at around 2.55am on 4 September.

The 23-year-old was rushed to hospital where "she fought as hard as she could" before passing away at The Walton Centre in Liverpool.

Her sisters, Lianne Clegg and Cassie Davenport, paid tribute to their "work-driven" sibling, who was a care home assistant.

"She was the most gorgeous person and everyone loved her. No one ever said a bad thing about her", Lianne said.

"She was so work-driven and she loved her job. She gave everything to her job and she gave everything that she had to make sure the residents at the home were ok.

Lianne said: "That one night has destroyed our lives and taken her away from us. We're trying to get as many people to gather on Princess Park at 6pm as possible."

Katie's family plan to do a balloon release at Princess Park at 7pm on 22 September.

"Bring a green balloon. Her care home is also releasing 100 balloons from the Promenade so we're hoping to do it all at the same time."

The nightclub is "doing everything we possibly can" to help the police with their investigation. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Earlier this month, the nightclub Hey Amigos said: "In light of recent events we just want to say all of our thoughts are with the young girl, her family and friends at this difficult time.

"We hope everyone can understand that this has shaken all of us and we can't comment or reply to messages about what's happened.

"However we can say we're doing everything we possibly can to help the police with whatever they need."