Airline Flybe has announced new flights that will take passengers from the United Kingdom to the Isle of Man.

The airline is now advertising flights from London Heathrow and Belfast City to Ronaldsway Airpot on the Isle of Man.

Flights from Belfast City start from £29.99 and London Heathrow to the Isle of Man from £71.99.

From 30 October, the link to London Heathrow will be available five days a week and Belfast City six days a week.

The Isle of Man Airport’s Director, Gary Cobb, said: "We are very happy to welcome Flybe to the Island and the routes show the continued strength of the recovery to the aviation industry and passenger volumes to our airport.

When flybe relaunched with a new owner, the Isle of Man was not initially part of its service. Credit: Flybe

"We believe these routes will add choice and flexibility of which can only be of benefit to the Island – something which I know is welcomed, based on customer feedback."

The airline collapsed in March 2020, ending its flights to Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool from Ronaldsway airport.

The company relaunched under a new owner, and did not originally include the island on its list of new routes when it relaunched in March.