A gun fired into the house of murdered Olivia Pratt-Korbel was used two weeks before her murder in another shooting, it has been revealed.

The nine-year-old schoolgirl was fatally shot in the chest in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on Monday, 22 August.

Merseyside Police say it has now identified the two weapons used in the shooting - a .38 revolver that killed Olivia and a Glock 9mm pistol, which police believe are still in the community.

Detectives say the missing Glock has been used in three separate attacks in Merseyside over two-and-a-half-years, including the Dovecot shooting.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kareem said the three locations suggest "the gun is owned and controlled by an individual or group of individuals" in the Dovecot area.

"I would suggest that this gun has been stored somewhere in this area and may well still be there right now. I want people to tell us where these guns are now," he said.

He issued a stark warning to those who had information on the gun and the shooting, telling them their loyalty was "utterly misplaced and it will cost you."

He said: "Being involved with this gunman and anything to do with this horrendous murder will leave a stain on you for life.

"I have no doubts that when you are charged and convicted that you will be regarded with absolute disgust by your family, your friends and your communities.

"Your loyalty to this man is utterly misplaced and it will cost you."

One of the guns used in the Dovecot shooting had been used twice before - the last incident just two weeks before Olivia's murder. Credit: Merseyside Police

The first recorded use of the Glock 9mm pistol was in Wimbourne Close, Dovecot, on 27 January 2020, when a 19-year-old man was shot.

One of the bullets went through the front door of a house of an innocent member of the public, similar to the shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The second incident was on 8 August 2022, just two weeks before the schoolgirl died and a short distance from her home in Dovecot.

Two rival groups, one in a car and the other on motorbikes, fired shots “indiscriminately” near playing fields on Finch Way, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kareem explained.

He said: “This occurred in the middle of summer in an area where innocent local people would have been enjoying the park.

“Once again, as with the first time this weapon was used in our communities, we find that those in possession of it have no care, thought or loyalty for anyone else or their safety.

“Once again, they do not deserve anyone’s loyalty.”

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Mr Kameen said police believe the Glock is still being stored in Dovecot and has appealed for it to be handed in.

"This man is utterly toxic to our communities": Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kareem at a press conference on Wednesday.

Play Brightcove video

He continued to say that people may be hiding information "out of fear" of the gunman, but urged members of the public to come forward to ensure Olivia's family get justice.

Mr Kameen said: “Clearly the gunman doesn’t want us to find these guns because it may link him back to them and thereby Olivia’s murder.

“However, and as I have already stated in previous press conferences, this man is utterly toxic to our communities.

“Nobody wants this man around them or where they live. Nobody wants to be associated with him.

“Some people may tolerate him through fear, but even those people, given the choice, would want him locked away. With your support we can make this happen.”

A record-breaking £200,000 reward has been offered in the hunt for Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer.

Play Brightcove video

A record £200,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

It follows a £100,000 sum offered by a private donor, which Crimestoppers founder Lord Ashcroft has matched, creating the biggest single reward offer in its history.

Lord Ashcroft said: "This case has been incredibly shocking, not just for those who are directly affected, but also for Liverpool and the nation as a whole.

“I am delighted that with the support of a private donor, Crimestoppers can now offer a record £200,000 for information to catch Olivia’s killer."