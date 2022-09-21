Manx Care, who run the Isle of Man's health service, has removed the need for visitors to its centres to wear a face covering.

This means masks are no longer required in hospitals, GPs, outpatient clinics, dentists, opticians and care homes.

Employees at Manx Care sites will also no longer be required to wear a face mask.

Face coverings were made mandatory in healthcare settings on Isle of Man after surge in Covid cases in June.

The change in policy is "in line with UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) guidelines".

Manx Care have not, however, ruled out re-introducing the requirement to wear face masks in the future "should Covid-19 numbers rise again within the community across the winter period."

Manx Care's Executive Director of Nursing and Governance, Paul Moore, said: "Patient safety is at the heart of everything we do, and so if some members of the public wish to continue wearing face masks in our settings, we absolutely respect their decision to do so.

"We will continue to monitor community transmission rates closely, and take any future steps we need to in order to protect our colleagues, members of the public and the delivery of our services should we need to."